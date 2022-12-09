Markets
LI

Li Auto Slips 6% On Wider Loss In Q3

December 09, 2022 — 10:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc. (LI) are falling more than 6% Friday morning after reporting wider loss in the third quarter.

The company reported a loss of RMB1.65 billion or $231.3 million in the third quarter wider than RMB641.0 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Loss per ADS was RMB1.68 or $0.24 in the third quarter, compared with both RMB0.02 last year.

Excluding one-time items loss was RMB1.65 billion or $231.3 million.

Adjusted loss per ADS was RMB1.27 or $0.18.

Total revenues were RMB9.34 billion or $1.31 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 20.2% from RMB7.78 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Li is at $22.56. It has traded in the range of $12.52-$41.49 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.