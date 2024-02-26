News & Insights

Li Auto Shares Rise In Pre-market Following Upbeat Q4 Results Above View

February 26, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc. (LI) are rising more than 9 percent at $37.92, in pre-market trading on Monday after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results above the Street view.

Net income was RMB5.75 billion or $810.2 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 2,068.2 percent from RMB265.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. Earnings per ADS were RMB5.32 or $0.75, compared with RMB0.25 last year.

Excluding one-time items, Earnings per ADS were RMB4.23 or $0.60, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.29 per share.

Revenues were RMB41.73 billion or $5.88 billion, up 136.4 percent from RMB17.65 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $5.48 billion.

LI had closed at $34.80, down 0.54 percent on Friday. It has traded in the range of $20.80 - $47.33 in the last 1 year.

