Li Auto September Vehicle Deliveries Up 48.9%

October 01, 2024 — 01:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Li Auto Inc. (LI) said that it delivered 53,709 vehicles in September 2024, representing a 48.9% year-over-year increase. This brought the company's third-quarter deliveries to 152,831, up 45.4% compared to the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2024, Li Auto had delivered a total of 341,812 vehicles in 2024, with cumulative deliveries reaching 975,176.

As of September 30, 2024, the company had 479 retail stores in 145 cities, 436 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 221 cities, and 894 super charging stations in operation equipped with 4,286 charging stalls in China.

