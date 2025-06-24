Li Auto Sends 5-Seat Electric SUV i6 for Regulatory Approval

Li Auto LI has submitted its second fully electric SUV, the Li i6, for regulatory approval in China, with its official launch anticipated in about three months. The vehicle was listed in the latest catalog of new models released by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which is open for public feedback from June 21 to 27. Inclusion in this catalog represents the final major hurdle before a model is allowed to enter the Chinese market.



The Li i6 appears in three versions in the catalog with models designated as LXA6503BEVW01, LXA6503BEVW02 and LXA6503BEVW03. The first is a dual-motor variant featuring a 150 kW front motor and a 250 kW rear motor. The other two are single-motor variants with a peak output of 250 kW. All share similar dimensions: 4,950 mm in length, 1,935 mm in width, 1,655-1,670 mm in height and a 3,000 mm wheelbase.



Production of Li i6 will take place at Li Auto’s facilities in Beijing and Changzhou. The vehicle has a curb weight ranging from 2,380 kg to 2,515 kg and can reach speeds up to 180 km/h. It will be powered by lithium-iron phosphate batteries sourced from CATL and Sunwoda.



Per Li Xiang, founder, chairman and CEO of Li Auto, the Li i6 is a roomy two-row, five-seat electric SUV, positioned as an alternative for families considering premium models like the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 or Audi Q5. It is slated to release in September. Xiang also posted images of the SUV’s exterior on Weibo.



Li Auto is best known for its extended-range electric vehicles, such as the Li L6, L7, L8 and L9, all SUVs. Its first battery electric vehicle, the Li Mega MPV, debuted on March 1, 2024. The company is also preparing to launch the Li i8, its first pure electric SUV, later in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.