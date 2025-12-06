Li Auto (SEHK:2015) Price Target Decreased by 13.98% to 90.75

The average one-year price target for Li Auto (SEHK:2015) has been revised to HK$90.75 / share. This is a decrease of 13.98% from the prior estimate of HK$105.49 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$52.52 to a high of HK$147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.83% from the latest reported closing price of HK$69.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Li Auto. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2015 is 0.47%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.70% to 104,677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,476K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,789K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2015 by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,914K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,104K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2015 by 0.26% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,204K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2015 by 12.77% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 6,823K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,395K shares , representing a decrease of 8.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2015 by 9.87% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 5,234K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares , representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2015 by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.