Li Auto sees Q4 revenue $6.2B-$6.5B, consensus $6.71B

Sees Q4 deliveries 160,000-170,000 vehicles.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LI:
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Pre-Earnings: Here’s What to Expect
- Li Auto call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Qualcomm debuts Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite platforms
- Decoding the Volatility of Li Auto’s Share Price
- Li Auto Schedules Q3 2024 Earnings Review and Call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.