Li Auto Reports Steady Share Capital and Growth

Li Auto reports no changes in its issued shares or treasury shares for November 2024, maintaining a stable authorized share capital of USD 500,000. The company continues to manage its share options and restricted share units under the 2019 and 2020 plans, with a slight decrease in outstanding options due to exercises. These developments indicate a steady financial position, appealing to investors focused on consistent growth and stability.

