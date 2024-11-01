News & Insights

Li Auto Reports Record Deliveries and Market Leadership

November 01, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Li Auto, Inc. Class A (HK:2015) has released an update.

Li Auto Inc., a leading player in China’s new energy vehicle sector, reported a 27.3% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries for October 2024, achieving over one million cumulative deliveries. The company has maintained its position as the top-selling Chinese brand in the premium NEV market for seven consecutive months. With an expanding infrastructure including 475 retail stores and over 1,000 supercharging stations, Li Auto continues to strengthen its market presence.

