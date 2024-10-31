Li Auto reports Q3 EPS 52c, consensus 32c

Reports Q3 revenue $6.11B, consensus $5.84B. Total deliveries for the third quarter were 152,831 vehicles, representing a 45.4% year-over-year increase. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto (LI), commented, “We achieved record-breaking deliveries in the third quarter, further cementing our leadership among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market. In October, we celebrated a major milestone: one million cumulative deliveries, a first for emerging new energy automotive brands in China. These remarkable results highlighted our rapidly growing brand influence and users’ strong recognition of our advancements in intelligentization. As our vehicle deliveries continue to grow, we are creating a virtuous cycle of innovation and advancement, driving the intelligentization of Li Auto vehicles to new heights. Notably, our latest autonomous driving solution, which integrates an end-to-end (E2E) model and a vision-language model (VLM), received overwhelmingly positive feedback from test users. In October, we rolled out this new solution on a full scale to over 320,000 Li AD Max users. Looking ahead, we remain committed to harnessing the power of technology to drive innovation, reinforcing our position as an industry leader as we continue to grow alongside our over one million user families.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.