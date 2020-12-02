Li Auto Reports Another Strong Sales Month

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), maker of the Li One SUV electric vehicle (EV), said today that it delivered 4,646 of the new energy-vehicle in November and manufactured more than 5,000 for the first time.

The deliveries represent a 26% increase over October, and the company said it is continuing to see growing momentum in new orders. The report comes a day after Chinese EV rivals Nio (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported very strong November sales.

Li Auto One New Energy SUV. Image source: Li Auto.

Nio reported a record 5,291 deliveries in November and is accelerating its plans to ramp up production capacity. XPeng's sales of 4,224 vehicles represented a 342% increase compared to the year-ago period.

Li offers a slightly different product than its competitors. Its Li One SUV includes a small gasoline engine onboard that is used to recharge its batteries, allowing for longer transportation between charging stations. This can be important to customers in a broad geographic area like China.

Li is broadening its customer reach quickly. It opened four more retail stores in November, and added coverage to two new cities, for a total of 38 cities. It also covers 72 cities with its nearly 100 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops.

The company said continued growing demand will drive further expansion of its sales and servicing network.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

