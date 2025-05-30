Li Auto Q1 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Revenues Climb on Higher Delivery

Li Auto LI reported first-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents, down from the prior-year quarter’s EPS of 17 cents. Revenues of $3.57 billion, however, increased from $3.55 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by a 15.5% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries.

Key Takeaways

Li Auto delivered a total of 92,864 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 502 servicing centers, authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities and 2,045 supercharging stations in operation equipped with 11,038 charging stalls.



LI’s vehicle sales in the reported quarter amounted to $3.4 billion, the same as the year-ago period. The vehicle margin was 19.8%, up from 19.3% in the year-ago quarter, due to cost reduction and changes in pricing strategy. Gross profit for the first quarter was $732.9 million and remained flat year over year. Gross margin was 20.5% compared with 20.6% in the prior-year quarter.



Operating expenses fell 14.4% in the reported quarter to $695.5 million. Income from operations amounted to $37.4 million against a loss from operations of $81 million in the same period last year. Operating margin was 1% in contrast to a negative 2.3% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter amounted to $139.8 million and fell 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter amounted to $234.4 million, representing a significant decrease of 49.4% from the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow was negative $348.7 million compared with negative $700.1 million in the same period last year.



As of March 31, 2025, LI had cash and cash equivalents of $687,000, down from $724,000 as of March 31, 2024. Long-term borrowings as of March 31, 2025, were $1.12 billion, compared with $249.7 million as of March 31, 2024.



For the second quarter of 2025, Li Auto expects vehicle deliveries to be between 123,000 and 128,000, suggesting year-over-year growth of 13.3-17.9%. Total revenues are expected to be between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.2% to 6.8%. Li Auto is set to launch the i8 model in July, followed by the i6 model in September.



LI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Li Auto carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are CarGurus, Inc. CARG, Strattec Security Corporation STRT and Michelin MGDDY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



