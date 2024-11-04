Li Auto price target raised to $31 from $22 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Li Auto (LI) to $31 from $22 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the company’s better than expected Q3 vehicle gross margins of 19.5% reflect its pricing power and product competitiveness.

