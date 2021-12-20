Li Auto (LI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Li Auto Inc (Symbol: LI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.72, changing hands as low as $27.53 per share. Li Auto Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.98 per share, with $37.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.67.

