Li Auto (LI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI)

Q1 2024 Earnings Call

, 8:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Li Auto's first-quarter 2024earnings conference call At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Janet Chang, investor relations director of Li Auto. Please go ahead, Janet.

Janet Chang -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you, Kim. Good evening, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Li Auto's first -quarter 2024earnings conference call The company's financial and operating results were published in our press release earlier today and are posted on the company's IR website.

On today's call, we will have our chairman and CEO, Mr. Xiang Li; and our CFO, Mr. Johnny Tie Li, to begin with prepared remarks. Our president, Mr.

Donghui Ma; and our senior vice president, Mr. James Liangjun Zou, will join for the Q&A discussion. Before I continue, please be reminded that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in certain company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. Please also note that Li Auto's earnings press release and this conference call include discussions of unaudited GAAP financial information as well as unaudited non-GAAP financial matters. Please refer to Li Auto's disclosure documents on the IR section of our website, which contain a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures. Our CEO will start his remarks in Chinese there will be English translation after he finishes all his remarks.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Xiang Li. Please go ahead.

Xiang Li -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language] Now, translating for Mr. Li. First, we'll begin with a review of Li Auto's first-quarter performance. In the first quarter, we delivered over 80,400 vehicles, up 52.9% year over year.

According to China Automotive Technology and Research Center, the NEV market priced over RMB 200,000 grew by 24.8% year over year during the first quarter, while our growth rate far exceeds that of the market, making us the leader among all premium NEV brands. Driven by the vehicle delivery growth, our total revenue for the first quarter reached RMB 25.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 36.4%. Our gross margin for the first quarter remained healthy at 20.6% despite the launch of Li Mega, the changeover of the L Series, and the following price adjustments. In the long run, our robust balance sheet with cash reserves of nearly RMB 100 billion will continue to support us to focus on user value creation and firmly invest in R&D as we continue to offer products and services for families that exceed their expectations.

Nevertheless, we have admittedly encountered multiple challenges since the start of the year from both internal operations and changes in the external environment. Our performance this quarter fell short of our expectations made at the beginning of this year. In response, we immediately took action and swiftly implemented adjustments across our business, including an organizational restructure and workflow optimization. We're confident that these initiatives will enhance our internal operating efficiency and improve the quality of our decision-making going forward, allowing us to focus more on creating and delivering user value.

Turning over to products. We released Li Mega on March 1st, our first HPC BEV model and a high-tech flagship MPV for large families. Built on our latest 800-volt battery electric platform and equipped with Qilin 5C battery, Li Mega is one of the fastest charging mass-produced vehicle, passenger vehicle in production today. During China's Labor Day holiday, the average charging time for Li Mega users at our supercharging station was only 12.8 minutes, significantly alleviating energy anxiety.

On April 18th, we launched Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV that offers young families who are seeking family vehicles priced below RMB 300,000. Li L6 offers a spacious interior and superior configurations and can support a CLTC range of 1,390 kilometers. In terms of safety, Li L6 vehicle body is designed to meet the most stringent safety testing standards in the industry. Combined with this ever-improving full scenario AEB systems that comes standard on the vehicle, Li L6 offers robust safety for families on the road.

With the official launch of Li Mega and Li L6, as well as the 2024 model year Li L7, L8, and L9, we now offer a product portfolio that caters to a wide range of family users at price points ranging from RMB 200,000 to RMB 600,000. Facing challenges in the competitive market landscape in late April, we swiftly responded to evolving user needs with the introduction of a new pricing scheme that received very positive feedback resulting in a substantial increase in store visits. During the Labor Day holiday, weekly order growth hit an all-time high. In particular, Li L6 received over 41,000 orders within its initial launch sales period from April 18th to May 5th.

We're sparing no efforts to ensure a robust supply and production ramp-up for Li L6 to drive a rapid increase in deliveries. Along with the release of our new models, we continue to make improvements in our autonomous driving platform. In mid-May, we began releasing the Li AD Pro 3.0 to all of our users with an upgrade to a large model based BEV architecture with improved functionalities, including highway NOA with driver takeover mileage of over 1,000 kilometers -- LCC capable of identifying traffic lights and real-time autonomously stop and go at intersections and automated parking that can manage complex parking spaces. We launched public beta testing for Li AD Max 3.0 in May where approximately 1,000 users tested our latest city NOA feature, which does not require high-definition maps and covers all roads nationwide.

We plan to deploy the city NOA and in all AD Max vehicles through OTA in the third quarter of this year after we complete the initial nationwide testing. Looking at our charging network, we currently have 404 supercharging stations in operation with 1,770 charging stalls. During the May Day holiday, we provided over 54,000 complementary charging sections and waived charging fees for users across our models. At the same time, we provided over 96,000 charging sessions to NEV users across the country across different brands.

We will continue to expand and accelerate investments in our supercharging network and aim to have over 10,000 charging stations -- charging stalls in operation on highways and cities in China by the end of this year, continually improving the ultrafast charging experience for all of our BEV users. With respect to our sales network, we have established a presence across all first-tier, new first-tier, and second-tier cities, as well as 89% of third-tier cities nationwide. This year, we'll steadily expand our reach into additional cities to boost the penetration rate of NEVs in China. Moreover, our service network is also expanding very rapidly, ensuring high-quality services to our users.

As of April 30, 2024, we have 481 retail stores covering 144 cities as well as 361 service centers and Li Auto authorized body shops operating in 210 cities across the country. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect vehicle deliveries to be between 105,000 and 110,000, driven by robust market demand and our new products and recovery and orders. By fine-tuning the pace of our operations and upgrading our matrix organization, I'm confident that we will further enhance operating efficiency, increase user value, and pursue healthy growth. Next, I will turn it over to our CFO, Johnny.

Johnny Tie Li -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Xiang. Hello, everyone. I will now walk you through some of our 2024 first-quarter financials. Due to time constraints, I will now address financial highlights here and encourage you to refer to our earnings press release for further details.

Total revenue in the first quarter were RMB 25.6 billion or $3.6 billion, up 36.4% year over year and down 38.6% quarter over quarter. This includes RMB 24.3 billion or $3.4 billion from vehicle sales, up 32.3% year over year and down 39.9% quarter over quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to the different product mix and pricing strategy change between the two quarters. The sequential decrease was mainly due to decreased vehicle deliveries, which were affected by seasonal factors related to Chinese New Year holiday and lower-than-expected order intake in March.

Cost of sales in the first quarter was RMB 20.3 billion or $2.8 billion, up 36.1% year over year and down 36.3% quarter over quarter. Gross profit in the first quarter was RMB 5.3 billion or $731.9 million, up 38% year over year and down 46% quarter over quarter. Vehicle margin in the first quarter was 19.3% versus 19.8% in the same period last year and 22.7% in the prior quarter. The vehicle margin remained relatively stable year over year. The sequential decrease was mainly due to lower average selling price as a result of pricing strategy changes in the first quarter and true-up adjustments of warranty reserve in the prior quarter based on updated estimates of cost of future claims.

Gross margin in the first quarter was 20.6% versus 20.4% in the same period last year and 23.5% in the prior quarter. Operating expenses in the first quarter were RMB 5.9 billion or $812.9 million, up 71.4% year over year and down 13.1% quarter over quarter. R&D expenses in the first quarter were RMB 3 billion or $422.3 million, up 64.6% year over year and down 12.7% quarter over quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased employee compensation as a result of growth in number of staff as well as increased expense to support the expanding product portfolio and technologies.

The sequential decrease was mainly in line with timing and progress of new vehicle programs. SG&A expenses in the first quarter were RMB 3 billion, or $412.4 million, up 81% year over year and down 8.9% quarter over quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased employee compensation as a result of the growth in number of staff, as well as increased rental and other expenses associated with the expansion of sales and servicing network. The sequential decrease was mainly due to lower vehicle deliveries.

Loss from operations in the first quarter was RMB 584.9 million, or $81 million, versus income from operations of RMB 405.2 million in the same period last year and RMB 3 billion in the prior quarter. Operating margin in the first quarter was negative 2.3% versus positive 2.2% in the same period last year, and positive 7.3% in the prior quarter. Net income in the first quarter was RMB 591.1 million, or $81.9 million, down 36.7% year over year and 89.7% quarter over quarter. Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shares was RMB 0.56, or $0.08, in the first quarter versus RMB 0.89 in the same period last year and RMB 5.32 in the prior quarter.

And turning to our balance sheet and cash flow. Our cash position remained strong and stood at RMB 98.9 billion, or $13.7 billion, as of March 31st, 2024. Net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter was RMB 3.3 billion, or $462.9 million, versus net cash provided by operating activities of RMB 7.8 billion in the same period last year and RMB 17.3 billion in the prior quarter. Free cash flow was negative RMB 5.1 billion or negative $700.1 million in the first quarter, versus positive RMB 6.7 billion in the same period last year and a positive RMB 14.6 billion in the prior quarter.

And now, for our business outlook. For second quarter of 2024, the company expects the deliveries to be between 105,000 and 110,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.3% to 27.1%. The company also expects second-quarter total revenue to be between RMB 29.9 billion and RMB 31.4 billion, or $4.1 billion and $4.3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2% to 9.4%. This business outlook reflects the company's current and preliminary view on its business situation and market conditions, which is subject to change.

That concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call over to the operator to start our Q&A session. Thank you.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] For the benefit of all participants on today's call, please limit yourself to two questions. And if you have an additional question, you can reenter the queue. If you are a Mandarin speaker, please ask your questions in Chinese first then follow with English translation.

Your first question comes from Ben Wang with Deutsche Bank.

Ben Wang -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

[Foreign language] The first question is about volume. Basically, you guided second quarter will be 105,000 units and 110,000 units, which means the second half you need to sell 360,000 units, which means monthly volume will be close to 60,000 units. Because Mega volume was quite small and M9 will be late, so just [Inaudible] the monthly volume will go to 60,000 units [Inaudible]. So, if you have some pressure to achieve this number, would you further revise on the pricing to prefer volume [Inaudible] to compromise [Inaudible] volume targets? [Foreign language] My second question is about gross margin.

Previously, you guided the full-year gross margin will be 20%. If you want to maintain a 20% gross margin after pricing cut, what's the key driver for the margin? Is it because the volume increase when the monthly volume go to 60,000 units or other driver for maintain at 20% gross margin? Thank you.

James Liangjun Zou -- Senior Vice President, Sales and Service

OK. This is James. I will take your first question. First of all, the L6 series has been widely recognized by users for its product strength and price point.

And during the initial sales period from 18th April to May -- to 5th May, the accumulated orders of L6 reached over 41,000 units, which was excellent sales performance. The order intake of L6 Series has maintained strong growth momentum post the initial sales period. Additionally, after we implemented the new pricing strategy for Li Auto L7, L8, and L9, their order flow has also showed ongoing improvements. In summary, our sales momentum has gradually improved, and we are optimistic about the continued ramp-up of the monthly sales going forward.

And I will hand over to our CFO for the second question.

Johnny Tie Li -- Chief Financial Officer

[Inaudible] I think to us, the most important part after Q1's challenge, as Li Xiang mentioned, especially after March 1st -- I think the most important part at the current stage is sales recovery. I think this also everyone's primary concern and I and the company. And as we all know, the auto industry has a significant economy of scale. So, as our sales can come back, I believe the gross margin pressure will be somehow released.

So -- and also with the L6 additionally, outside the sales growth, product mix optimization will be another factor which can impact our gross margin. And as Li Xiang mentioned, we implemented a lot of several actions to control organization efficiency, which will help the margin to come back. And that to remind you, I think we faced those challenges since March. So, the second quarter will be the most difficult for the company in this year.

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Tim Hsiao with Morgan Stanley.

Tim Hsiao -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

[Foreign language] So, just want to follow up regarding the sales volume because as management just mentioned, the competition in China, the EV market has been getting worse year to date. Although Li Auto just launched 2024, [Inaudible] L6 and also had the reasonable price adjustment, what would be the company's strategy to further boost the volume from here? If say sales stay suppressed, would the company ever consider to upgrade the spec or further cut prices to provide the actual impacts to the sales volumes into the second half, not just to L6, but also to the L7, L8, L9 and the battery EV, pure EV into second half. So, that's my first question.

Xiang Li -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language] First, in terms of pricing strategy, in fact after the price adjustment in April, we received consistent feedback that the current pricing is very competitive in the market, and it's also been very well received by our customers as shown in continued order intake growth since April. So, we don't have any further plans for price cuts. In terms of gross margin, we always believe that as -- for a healthy company, sales and gross margins are the two most important operating metrics. And as a company -- as a nine-year-old car company, Li Auto has continually held ourselves against these two important metrics.

Tim Hsiao -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

[Foreign language] So, my second question is about expenses. So, based on Li Auto's updated sales target for 2024 and '25, what would be the reasonable sizes of employees, sales networks, sales and marketing expenses, as well as R&D spending? And when will the benefit of cost savings be manually reflected in Li Auto's financial? That's my second question. Thank you.

Johnny Tie Li -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Tim. This is Johnny. I think given the New Year's new sales growth target, the company has adjusted very quickly in the last -- less than two months to adjust resource allocation across various [Inaudible] to better align with this year's operating objectives just as Li Xiang has mentioned. We focus a lot on operating efficiency.

I think you had read that in the last four years operation of the company. We expect this adjustment will have some initial impact on the results starting from Q2. Most of them will impact the operating efficiency after the second quarter. Thank you.

Operator

So, our next question comes from Tina Hou with Goldman Sachs.

Tina Hou -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

[Foreign language] So, my first question is in terms of the new store sales network expansion plan. So, previously, we had a target of 400 new stores this year. So, just wondering, now with our new strategy, what is the target number there? And also, among the stores, what's your split between the city center stores as well as like city, maybe suburban stores. And in terms of different city tiers, what is your consideration there? Thank you.

James Liangjun Zou -- Senior Vice President, Sales and Service

Hi, Tina. This is James. I will take your question. So, regarding our store expansion plan, and we will -- first of all, we will plan our sales and service networking advance according to sales demand.

While expanding our sales network in terms of quantity, we will also continuously optimize the quality of each retail store by offering more showroom vehicles and improving the store space, considering we now have more and more different models. So, this year, we have already opened 43 new retail stores with more than half of them having the capacity to display over nine showroom vehicles. In the meantime, we have closed some smaller ones. As of 19th May, the number of total retail stores reached 488.

So, this is the latest number. And by city tiers, as you just asked, we have achieved 100% coverage of all first-tier cities, new first-tier cities, and the second-tier cities, and 89% coverage of third-tier cities. We also had 215 showrooms across the country to broaden our coverage of more cities, which helped us to penetrate to the Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Aligned with our new sales target, we are gradually changing our pace of market penetration in order to better suit the current business needs.

As to the store types for our new stores, we have gradually increased the proportion of stores in automotive parts over the past year. In the long run, we will continue to increase the percentage of stores in automotive parts as we expand our model portfolio and improve our brand awareness and influence. Thanks for your question.

Operator

Your next question comes from Yingbo Xu with CITIC.

Yingbo Xu -- CITIC Securities -- Analyst

[Foreign language] So, I have two questions. The first one is about NOA -- about autonomous algorithm and the difference of this algorithm and how we see the future of this autonomous thing? The second question is about product. How we plan for the pure EV product later this year and next year? Thank you.

Xiang Li -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language] First of all, on the question regarding city NOA. There are three major paths in this area. Completely dependent on HD Map, partially independent and [Inaudible] independent of HD Map. And obviously, the completely independent solution is the most difficult path because it doesn't rely on the coverage and update frequency of HD Maps as well as there's navigation coverage city NOA can work.

So, our plan is to release a completely independent, HD map-independent AD Max solution to all users in Q3 this year for city NOA. And fundamentally, fully independent solutions is real artificial intelligence in terms of autonomous driving, and it uses data-driven models to -- uses data-streamed models to mimic human behavior and in place for completely rule-based solutions. And Tesla's concept of end-to-end big model is similar concept driven by data-driven model solution. It's very easy to reach consensus on this conceptual solution, but to implement it requires a lot of data and computing power.

And this is not something that all car companies are capable of or have the resources of achieving. Therefore, we believe that different companies will like one of those three solutions based on their current situations and capability and resources. And these different choices will result in different products and user value creation. [Foreign language] The second question on our later BEV products.

First of all, we will not be releasing our BEV SUV later this year. The latest plan is to release it in the first half of next year. And for two reasons, the first reason is, we believe, in order to sell premium BEV SUVs, a necessary requirement is to enough branded charging stations. We believe a correct level is to get similar levels of Teslas in China.

That would be the perfect timing for releasing our next BEV product. And secondly, another constraint is the number of parking spots in stores, in-store parking spots to display stocks. And this is very critical for us to be able to sell multiple cars across multiple price points and to supply a consistent sales of over 10,000 units per model. And in order to achieve that, we need about an additional 500 to 600 display spots across the country.

Otherwise, we'll be only increasing the number of products rather than the number of sales volume. And that was the exact issue that L8 ran into in the past few months because we decreased the display spots of L8 by 40%. But that is being recovered by now, and we are adding more display spots for the L8. So, to summarize, enough charging stations and enough incremental display spots are two critical and necessary conditions for selling our BEV SUV product.

And we believe we'll reach this point in the first half of next year.

Operator

Your next question comes from Paul Gong with UBS.

Paul Gong -- UBS -- Analyst

[Foreign language] So, two questions for me. The first one is, sooner or later, we are going to have the full product line within the BEV. Do you consider building the dedicated brands or channel for the BEV products? The second question is, given the huge cash reserve and the share price performance recently, will you consider share buyback at a certain point? Thank you.

James Liangjun Zou -- Senior Vice President, Sales and Service

OK. This is James. I will take your first question. And regarding the BEV and our EV models.

So, we will stick to our direct sales model in the domestic market. And we will strive to showcase all of our products in our retail stores and showrooms. In the meantime, we have initiated internal discussion on differentiated retail strategy, and we may launch some innovative pilot programs in the future. And we will share additional relevant details in due course.

And I hand over to our CFO, Johnny, for your second question.

Johnny Tie Li -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Paul. For the share buyback, currently, we don't have a set plan. And we will periodic make some assessments based on company's financial position, capital market, and other priority -- more prioritized cash needs [Inaudible]. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Yuqian Ding with HSBC.

Yuqian Ding -- HSBC -- Analyst

[Foreign language] I got two questions. The first is to ask about the growth conviction, especially our total addressable market is mainly hinged on the family users, that's largely middle-class relevant, but it seems to be melting down. So, is the growth coming from the increase in TAM or the relative competition versus the other peers offering, but we are seeing above RMB 200,000 above increasing model supply? And second question is whether the company will consider harvesting some low-hanging fruit in the overseas market with relevance to the domestic market since the pricing and competition is more favorable and the global OEMs are moving marginally toward hybrid, the range extender seems to be a good solution?

Xiang Li -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language] So, on the first question, our focus will remain on the market of NEV vehicles priced over RMB 200,000 for family users. And this will continue to be our focus in the mid to long run, because we firmly believe that there's still much to be done in the market in terms of product, and there are many areas where we can improve to better serve our users and create value for them in the long term.

James Liangjun Zou -- Senior Vice President, Sales and Service

OK. I will take your second question and regarding the overseas market strategy. So, as Li Auto vehicle models became increasingly popular overseas, we will accelerate the establishment of our after-sales servicing networks in order to provide the best service experience for our overseas users. We will build in after-sales service network in international market where we already have an established user base.

We plan to start our own after-sales network -- after-sales service network in Central Asia and in the Middle East this year, which is ongoing right now. We will select appropriate dealers for market expansion in overseas countries and regions outside Western Europe and North America. Given the adjustment of this year's sales target, we will focus our efforts in the domestic market this year. We will share more details in due course.

Operator

Your next question comes from Ming-Hsun Lee with Bank of America.

Ming-Hsun Lee -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

[Foreign language] So, recently, media reported company has certain reorganization. And in the future, what is your strategy for your reorganization? And what department or what area you will input more resource to develop? [Foreign language]

Xiang Li -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language] So, in this most recent organizational restructuring, one most important change is, I believe, we've established a new department called quality operations. And the thinking behind this change is to allow our business units to really focus on high-quality decision-making and operating efficiency, instead of focusing on processes and operating these processes. And typically, for an organization change, it takes about 12 to 24 months to see real results. So, we think a good time to evaluate would be sometime in 2025 and 2026.

Ming-Hsun Lee -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

[Foreign language] So, this year, we can see Li Auto's development in NOA is speeding up. So, right now, for your client base, how important do you think NOA for your customer base? And after, if Tesla open FSD Version 12 in China, will this change consumers' behavior. And in the future, if some auto companies, they don't have NOA functions on the car, are they able to sell car well? [Foreign language]

Xiang Li -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign language] First of all, we firmly believe that NOA makes it easier and more -- and safer for our users to track. As we've seen in the latest release of our mapless NOA beta version in May, the feedback from the first group of users, over -- they drive over 65% of their total mileage using city NOA. And this penetration rate is a good testament to their -- to how widely accepted our latest version of NOA among our users. And in terms of Tesla's FSD V12, we believe that in the next stage of competition across for smart electric vehicles, autonomous driving will be a primary reason for our users as they consider in buying cars.

FSD V12, after it becomes available in China, will only make users focus even more on autonomous driving functionalities as well as experience, which will further enhance the importance of the creation of industry standards and the development of the technology in the industry and, again, in return, drive different car companies to invest even further in improving the performance of NOA features.

Operator

As we are reaching the end of our conference call now, I'd like to turn the call back over to the company for closing remarks. Ms. Janet Chang, please go ahead.

Janet Chang -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Li Auto's investor relations team. That's all for today, you may now disconnect your lines. Thank you.

Call participants:

Janet Chang -- Director, Investor Relations

Xiang Li -- Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer

Johnny Tie Li -- Chief Financial Officer

Ben Wang -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

James Liangjun Zou -- Senior Vice President, Sales and Service

Tim Hsiao -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Tina Hou -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Yingbo Xu -- CITIC Securities -- Analyst

Paul Gong -- UBS -- Analyst

Yuqian Ding -- HSBC -- Analyst

Ming-Hsun Lee -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

