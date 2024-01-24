Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed the latest trading day at $27.96, indicating a -1.38% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 17.71% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% higher. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.11. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.11.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

