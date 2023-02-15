Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $25.39, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 27.03% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 272.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1923. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.24.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

