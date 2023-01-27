Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $24.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 29.4% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 13.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 272.73%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1891.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.31, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

