Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $22.33, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 14.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 272.73%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 128.57% higher. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1677.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.75.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.