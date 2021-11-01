Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $32.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.12% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 16.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LI as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $2.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10% and +102.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.74% higher. LI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

