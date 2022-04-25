Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $22.31, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.56, down 1766.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $7.16 billion, which would represent changes of -576.92% and +70.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 43.02% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

