Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) ending at $25.92, denoting a -1.82% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.88%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.4%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.08% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 20, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.50 per share and a revenue of $22.85 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.83% and +31.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.16% lower. As of now, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.07.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

