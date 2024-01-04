Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $35.11, marking a -1.76% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.34% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.56% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.5, so one might conclude that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

