Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $26.35, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.34% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.97 per share and revenue of $27.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.36% and +59.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.02, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.