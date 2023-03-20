Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed the most recent trading day at $22.84, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.03% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.11% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $14.66 billion, which would represent changes of +2900% and +119.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 342.5% higher. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 76.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.01, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

