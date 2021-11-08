Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $31.35, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.81% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 32.26% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LI as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $2.94 billion, which would represent changes of +10% and +102.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.74% higher. LI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.