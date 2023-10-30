Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) standing at $35.12, reflecting a +0.37% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.16%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.85% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 9, 2023.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.92 per share and a revenue of $17.02 billion, signifying shifts of +9100% and +154.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.07% downward. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.9. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.15.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

