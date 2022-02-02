Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed the most recent trading day at $27.50, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.69% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

