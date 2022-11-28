Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $17.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.54% in that time.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 480% from the prior-year quarter.

LI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -361.54% and +49.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.24% lower within the past month. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

