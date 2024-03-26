Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) reached $30.64, with a +0.46% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.42%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 26.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing a 180% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.06 per share and a revenue of $29.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +27.95% and +72.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 23.55% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 5.96 for its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 143, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

