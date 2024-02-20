Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) ending at $31.82, denoting a +0.57% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.17%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 15.26% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2024.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.92% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.22.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 106, this industry ranks in the top 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

