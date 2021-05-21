Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $20.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

LI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2021.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion, which would represent changes of -10% and +76.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LI currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

