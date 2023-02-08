Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $25.17, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 29.7% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 272.73%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1909.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.46.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

