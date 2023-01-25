Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $23.16, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 272.73%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1752. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.08.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

