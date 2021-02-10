Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $31.50, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.41% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 200% lower within the past month. LI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.