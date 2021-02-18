Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $29.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

LI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.5% lower within the past month. LI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.