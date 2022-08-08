Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $33.20, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 15.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 15, 2022.

LI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.86 per share and revenue of $8.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -761.54% and +100.3%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.09% higher. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

