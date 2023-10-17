Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) ended the recent trading session at $33.40, demonstrating a -0.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.92 per share and a revenue of $17.02 billion, signifying shifts of +9100% and +154.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.3. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.91.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

