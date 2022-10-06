Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI): When Will It Breakeven?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a CN¥321m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CN¥355m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Li Auto's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 30 of the American Auto analysts is that Li Auto is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of CN¥1.7b in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqGS:LI Earnings Per Share Growth October 6th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Li Auto's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 20% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

