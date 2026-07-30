Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) ended the recent trading session at $13.49, demonstrating a -2.25% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.84% outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 14.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 107.14%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.73 billion, showing a 11.77% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $18.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -153.33% and +18.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 17.07% decrease. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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