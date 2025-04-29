Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $24.17, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.57% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $23.97 billion, demonstrating changes of 0% and +19.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.65. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.55 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that LI has a PEG ratio of 3.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

