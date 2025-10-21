Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Moves -2.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) was down 2.35% at $22.00. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 11.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.03%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion, down 38.51% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $17.23 billion, indicating changes of -59.42% and -14.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.48% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 40.41. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.37.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

