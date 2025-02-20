Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $26.37, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 16.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.32% downward. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.56. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.06 for its industry.

Investors should also note that LI has a PEG ratio of 3.28 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.