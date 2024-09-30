Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) ended the recent trading session at $25.65, demonstrating a -0.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 32.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 11.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $20.11 billion, which would represent changes of -13.66% and +16.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.55. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.61.

Meanwhile, LI's PEG ratio is currently 1.76. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.