Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed the most recent trading day at $11.91, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%.

The stock of company has fallen by 11.47% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 107.14%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.73 billion, indicating a 11.77% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

LI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $18.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -146.67% and +18.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.88% lower within the past month. Right now, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 190, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.