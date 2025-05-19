Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed the latest trading day at $28.34, indicating a -1.67% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.02%.

The the stock of company has risen by 24.65% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 28.79% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 29, 2025.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $23.97 billion, signifying shifts of 0% and +19.33%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.47.

Also, we should mention that LI has a PEG ratio of 4.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

