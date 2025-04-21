Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed the most recent trading day at $23.21, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.36% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.55%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $23.97 billion, indicating changes of 0% and +19.33%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.79. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.59 of its industry.

Meanwhile, LI's PEG ratio is currently 3.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

