Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) ended the recent trading session at $24.22, demonstrating a +1.76% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.27% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.37%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $19.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.14% and -2.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.97% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.19 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.59.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.