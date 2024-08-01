Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) standing at $19.37, reflecting a -1.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.3%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 4.73% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $19.63 billion, indicating changes of -13.66% and +13.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.79.

It's also important to note that LI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.