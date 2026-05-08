Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $18.00, marking a +2.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 11.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.96%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0, indicating a 100% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.14 billion, showing a 12.02% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.14 per share and a revenue of $18.35 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.67% and +16.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 29.31% decrease. Right now, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 128.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.91 of its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.