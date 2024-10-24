Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) reached $27.40, with a +1.22% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.76%.

The company's stock has climbed by 13.88% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $20.11 billion, which would represent changes of -13.66% and +16.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.

We can additionally observe that LI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.